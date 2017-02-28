After 8 years in Wilmington, NC, Fayetteville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau is excited to welcome the expo to Crown Arena on March 17-19th.

Outdoor enthusiasts will find lots to enjoy during this three day show! Exhibits include hunting and fishing, wildlife art, decoys, boats and boating accessories, truck and ATV displays, fly fishing demos, camping, guides, outfitters, contests and archery demonstrations.

A few special features during the show:

An interactive archery range

Birds of prey demonstrations

Appraisals of antique tackle rods and tackle boxes from Carolina Tackle Collectors

Fly fishing and kayaking demonstrations

Moon Shadow Rescue Wolves from Newell Farms (Warrenton, NC)

Expo hours are Friday and Saturday, March 17-18 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Sunday March 19th, hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $11 for adults, $8 for seniors 60 and older and military. Children 10 years and under are free when accompanied by an adult.

About the Cape Fear Wildlife Expo:

The mission of the Cape Fear Wildlife Expo is to encourage youth to enjoy the great outdoors through hunting, fishing and other outdoor sports and to heighten public awareness of our natural resources and to encourage conservation of these natural resources. For more information, visit www.CapeFearWildlifeExpo.com or call 910-795-0292.

ABOUT THE FACVB:

The FACVB is a private, not-for-profit organization responsible for positioning Cumberland County as a destination for conventions, sporting events and individual travel. For additional information, visit www.VisitFayettevilleNC.com or call 1-888-98-HEROES.