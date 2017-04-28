Capt. Craig Lambert Galveston Bay Fishing Report

Typically May is the beginning of some of the best fishing of the entire year. If I had to pick out the best months of the year to not only throw artificials but to catch numbers of solid speckled trout it would be from mid-May and well on in to June. On a typical year (nothing has been typical lately) the winds of spring calm down about mid-May and when that happens it just lights’em up! The waters turn “trout green” and the fish can be caught all over our entire bay system on open water reefs, along shorelines and do not forget the riprap (rocks). In years past this 3 to 4 week period has always been some of the “best fishing of the entire year.” Soft plastics will work best for numbers of fish but if you want action just throw a topwater all day long. You will think you have died and gone to angling heaven!

I like to concentrate my efforts from Dollar Point and the Texas City Dike area over to East Bay and also Lower Galveston Bay to West Bay. Structures like the Causeway bridge and railroad bridge can be quite effective in May for both the live baiter and hardcore artificial angler. Throwing lures around those pilings and rocks can have the potential to land a true trophy or even a state record one day. Easy access to the bridge makes it a popular spot and it can be especially crowded on the weekends. Look for bird activity to occur from Mid-day to late evening on most days in almost all of the bay systems. On average the fish are small but fishing around a swarm of diving seagulls will offer plenty of action and a good way to practice up on learning and gaining confidence in throwing artificials.

Open water reefs and spoils along the channel are going to be your best areas for catching speckled trout. Look to the oyster reefs in East Bay if you want to chunk artificials but when fishing West Bay artificials seem to not work as well so I recommend using live croaker as bait when drifting for specks. Don’t ask me why, that is just the way it is for best results.

The croaker bite is just beginning to kick in and plenty of action is what live croaker can produce. A 1/8th oz barrel weight above a swivel and an 18 inch leader of 30 lb test attached to a 5 or 6 ought Kahle hook and you are in business. In my opinion it is still too early for throwing these expensive baitfish. Live shrimp or artificials will catch just as many right now as live croakers. Come July ask me that same question and the answer will definitely be different.

We have a great month ahead to look forward to so get off the computer and get on out there and make it happen. That fish of a lifetime is out there waiting for you right now. And don’t forget to always take a kid fishing!

Capt. Craig Lambert | Galvestoninshorefishing.com | 832.338.4570