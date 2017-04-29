Capt. Craig Weekend Report, April 29

It is looking really windy this weekend which means tough fishing conditions for most areas of the bay. For those dedicated fishermen going this weekend you have very few choices. Shorelines, back lakes and highly protected coves are going to be the only protection this weekend. I recommend live shrimp or even croakers for such tough conditions. Areas like Greens Lake, Jones Lake and the marshes in West and East Bay are going to be areas to look at this weekend.

Also look in the back lakes of Clear Lake and Moses for protection and a few fish. Trout will be very hard to target unless you are wadefishing and then you might have a decent chance of catching a few.

Good luck and be safe!