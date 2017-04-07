Capt. Craigs Weekend Forecast 4/5

Looks like Friday and Saturday are going to be fishable but it may be a little too windy on Sunday according to the latest forecast. Almost the entire bay system is dirty from all of the wind this past week so look to structure like (riprap) or rocks for targeting redfish to produce best results for this weekend. Large gold spoons and spinnerbaits work fantastic for trolling along structure and making lots of casts or if you prefer live bait then any cork with a live shrimp dangled underneath will be perfect also.

For best results just make sure you keep your bait (artificial or live) within 3 ft of the rocks and in the strike zone. It may calm down enough on Friday to chase some specks on the open reefs. However if it doesn’t improve much, you can expect a lot of small trout and sandies to be caught in these conditions. It’s that time of year when the wind rules and grinding it out on what mother nature offers is the key to success. Easy fishing isn’t too far away so just hang in there and don’t forget to always take a kid fishing!