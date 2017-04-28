Capt. Dean Muckleroy Trinity Bay Fishing Report

Well I can finally report fishing is picking up. I still haven’t been fishing open water very much thanks to the wind but numbers have been picking up and we are starting to catch bigger fish. Trinity Bay is still a little off color but loaded with bait, it should be kicking in soon. The back bays are still holding fish but as we head into a summer pattern they will be moving out. I have been using a new paddle tail, it’s a Down South Blue Moon and have I been pretty successful with it.

Trout are eating a lot of glass minnows and it has a silver/purple hue to it. Red shad Bass Assassin paddle tails are also a good bet. Live shrimp under a popping cork has been the best by far. I have had the best success with a long leader 3 to 5 foot. East bay has been paying off on the reefs and wading shore lines. The top water bite has started. Live shrimp supply remains good although the shrimp are very large. The croaker bite hasn’t really started yet but most of the bait camps have them.

Fishing should steadily improve providing we don’t get a flood again this year. I have openings if anyone wants to give it a shot. Hope to see you on the water.

