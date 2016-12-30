Capt Franklin’s Baffin Bay Outdoor Report

Well the first split of duck season has ended with full straps of Pintail , Mottled Ducks, Gadwall, Wigeon, Buffleheads, an Teal. Big cold fronts should really help out the duck numbers here in Baffin. Snow an specks are here in full swing, some of the farm fields around the bay are loaded up. Cooler temperatures has really starting changing the water clarity in Baffin with visibility in some places over 4’.

I’m still catching my larger trout up shallow with reds on rock piles, grass lines, and shallow flats. Winter fishing for wall hanger trout is getting close, I’ll be wade fishing drop offs an deeper mud/shell bottoms. While wading these spots be sure to work the shallow areas too, Small top waters has been the ticket. Drift fishing shallow flats mid morning has produced good opportunities site casting for reds an drum. I’ve been seeing lots of big trout in extremely shallow water while running to an from my duck blinds.

Remember look for bait or nervous water, fish slow and hang on cause it could be a fish of a lifetime.

Wearin Em Out.

