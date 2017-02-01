Capt. Gray’s Fishing Forecast Feb 2017

We are still in a winter fishing pattern here around Dauphin Island which will continue until the water temps rise back to the low to mid 60s. The trout bite is on now in the deeper parts of the tidal rivers around the bay. I have been using paddle tail grubs in a variety of colors. As you know, I use the matrix shad and love the lemon head and the new holey joley colors with a 1/4 oz lead head. If you can find live shrimp it doesn’t hurt to take a few dozen along but the plastic baits are working just fine. If you fish out on the Gulf beach the whiting or ground mullet bite is really good now. I use a double bridge rig, 2 hooks with a #1 or #2 hook and a 1.oz pyramid weight with pieces of fresh shrimp for bait. You can load an ice box most days. There are also redfish cruising the beach too, so be ready.

We are booking up for summer, so call soon to get a good day on the books.

Until next month, tight lines and good fishing!

Capt. Charlie Gray

Gray Gulf Charters

Dauphin Island, AL.

(251)-379-5067

www.graygulfcharters.com

charlie@graygulfcharters.com