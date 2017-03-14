Capt. Judy Fishing Report – March 13, 2017

Kicking Fish Tail Since 1956!

124 Palmetto Drive Savannah,

Georgia, 31410

912)-897-4921 or (912)-897-2478

(912)-897-3460 fax

fishjudy2@aol.com

March 13, 2017 – Saltwater Inshore, Offshore, Blue Water fishing reports, and “Little Miss Judy’s Believe It or Not” story! Thanks for Reading!

Fishing statement: To try to insure that fishing stays in the hearts of those that love it and to help the ones that are going too!

A fishing family tradition!

Please meet fisherman Jonathan Smith Atlanta, Georgia and his proud father Tye. Jonathan is holding his second red fish for the day! After fishing with Tye and his son Jonathan on several occasions I have come to realize how important it is for them to keep up this family tradition! I know that Jonathan’s grandfather Olin T. Smith (1937-2015) would be proud! Even though you can’t see Olin you know he is there!

While inshore fishing with Captain Tommy Williams of Miss Judy Charters Reece Forman Athens, Georgia age 10 not only caught his first red fish, but also his second! He also caught some nice spotted sea trout! Reece’s was fishing with his father Brian Foreman Athens and his grandfather Ben Foreman Savannah, Georgia. So I guess you could say, “It was a family fishing catching day!”

Tide log books!

These log books are great because they offer a fisherman a twofold fishing catching opportunity! Firstly if you fish you must add the tide factor in especially if you want catching involved. Secondly, it a simple way to keep a fishing log book! However, I do have a strong suggestion. Hide them! http://www.tidelog.com/product/southeastern/

For this fish day, Captain Tommy Williams of Miss Judy Charters was this fishing party’s 30 minute man. According to the report received, they arrived at said spot, baited up, retrieved fish, cast into place, hooked up, retrieved fish, baited up, cast into place, hooked up, and I think you get the picture. Lots of red fish for dinner tonight!

While fishing with Captain Matt Williams of Miss Judy Charters DJ Hill Douglasville went on his first fishing trip and caught his first fish! DJ is holding a nice slot red, which has forever sealed his wanting to go fish catching deal! I call this conquering a two for one deal accomplishment! He caught his first fish and a keeper Redfish on this trip.

While sound fishing with her family this past week, Bridget Hillman Northville, MI was the fisherman that caught most all of the fish. She caught a shark, whiting, and sea robin! Captain Kathy Brown is assisting! All fish were caught fought and released back to the wild!

Bridget Hillman Northville, MI is holding a nice shark, which was caught while plain old bottom fishing in the sound! Captain Kathy Brown of Miss Judy Charters is holding the biting business end! What did this shark eat? Perfected whiting steak! What is a perfected whiting steak? Sorry I can reveal the answer, because Captain Kathy is still working on this design!

Steve Hillman Savannah, Georgia is holding a whiting, which he caught on a bait cocktail. What is a bait cocktail? Well, actually the bait is called a “Whiting Cocktail,” which is a small piece of whiting fillet and a little biddy piece of shrimp laced onto a #6 Kahle hook.

Captain Stephen Thompson of Miss Judy Charter took a busman’s holiday and did a little fishing. Whom did he take with him? No one! According to Captain Stephen, looking, searching and finding new fish spots need to be done while in alone time.

Once again little changes and additions do make a difference in catching or not!

What is this? First off this is a white grunt better known as hog nose snapper! There are a couple of factors that brought this fish to the hook. Firstly, if you have been reading my reports you already know that I have been using customized fish steaks as bait. The reason being is the larger fish prefer a one stop, one shop meal, which boils down to less time looking for something else to eat. Secondly, please notice the ball with the fish attractor located above it, which also fit nicely into the catching equation! http://www.lifesparkfishingtackle.com/

When making any rig slide on fish attractor first, then slide on the plastic ball, and then the hook! You know the old saying, “If it works, don’t change it?” Well, this equation has worked and worked and worked! Go to http://www.lifesparkfishingtackle.com/ I hear they are having a sale! Hey, don’t tell the fish they will get even more nervous!

Tripp Wolfe is holding up a nice white grunt that he caught while bottom fishing. This fish was caught in about 55 feet of water around a wreck. Normally white grunts are sports much lighter features. However, this fish has been in the shallower water for a while. How do I know this? Because of the darker colors that it’s sporting!

Talk about a blast from the past….Back so not very long ago, Tripp used to fish the blue waters of the Gulf Stream a lot! The fact of the matter is he and his team was known for always coming back with lots of big fish and some grand spun stories.

Tye Smith Atlanta, Georgia is on his catching way to having black sea bass for supper! Captain Kathy Brown is assisting!

Little Miss Judy’s Believe It or Not!

A friend of mine, after hearing my story about never being able to visit Cuba, brought me a fine Cuban Cigar!

So now for those who don’t know the whole story let me explain….

My father did some mechanical design work for Big Al Capone during the thirties. In other words, he built the trucks that hauled the liquor. My father also spent some time with Fidel Castro! At this point, if I was born or if my father wanted to visit Cuba it most likely would have been a very pleasant trip. My father spent time with Fidel in Savannah, Georgia at the now famous Desoto Hotel, located in beautiful downtown Savannah, Georgia. According to my father the new hotel and the old hotel had zero in common. Apparently, it was the best meeting place at the time. My father had lunch with Fidel and according to the story told fresh raw chicken was served. As soon as I heard this I quickly turned up my nose, but then my father quickly said, “I ate steak!” Now for the rest of the story…

In the early sixties my father’s nephew high jacked a Delta commercial airliner, made it land at the Cuban airport, and broadcasted over the radio that Big Red was coming to kill Castro! As soon as the plane landed, he was taken into custody, and thrown into jail. From Jail he went to interrogation, and then into prison. According to my cousin, Reds Helmey, things were pretty bad! After hearing all the things he had lived through I couldn’t help, but share with you this most unbelievable story. Please remember all of my stories are based on things that really did happen. As I have said many times “They are just too good for me to have made up!”

My cousin had red hair and it seems that in Cuba this constitutes a religious foe-pa. (Not the right spelling, it’s another Judy-ism!) This boiled down too; those that had red hair weren’t just simply strange crazy, they were possessed, and if you killed them bad things would happen directly to you. However, there wasn’t anything mentioned in these beliefs about torture, so there was plenty of that to go around. After the Cubans got tired of torturing or half killing Reds he was then thrown back into the dark damp prison cell.

This is just about when Reds decided to start acting the part! Before departing the US, he had studied the Cuban’s religious culture so he was fully prepared to act the part of a red headed incarcerated possessed individual! So at night he would get down on all fours and start howling at the moon. And after he got some attention he then would pour from his pants cuffs his kept stash of ripped and bit off finger nails. You see every time his nails got long enough he would cut them off and keep them. I know all of this sounds crazy, but oh so true. After getting all the nails piled together he would toss them up and let them fall on the ground. Then he would act like he was studying them while acting outing the message sent. According to Reds it wasn’t long before the guards had a most standoffish attitude toward him.

It was decided by someone that that Reds should be shipped off to Russia. Somehow, someway, Reds, escaped, and got back to the good of USA! Once arriving here of course, he was arrested for high jacking a plane. But here’s thing, he was never really locked up in jail and according to sources that knew, Reds was sent there on a mission by the CIA! To this day, I don’t know exactly what that mission was. However, anyone with Helmey anywhere in their name shouldn’t, couldn’t, and ought not to visit Cuba, because it might just turn into a one way trip!

Thanks for reading! – Captain Judy