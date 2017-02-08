Capt. Judy Inshore Fishing Report – February 6, 2017

Captain Judy Helmey

February 6, 2017 – Saltwater Inshore, Offshore, Blue Water fishing reports, Freshies Suggestions, and "Little Miss Judy's Believe It or Not story!

Well to be honest, although it was beautiful windy week, we did not get to fish that much. However, when the winds are howling, tides are roaring, and it just not a good day to go fishing…that is exactly when Captain Matt Williams of Miss Judy Charters goes! Now I know you want to ask why? And I have a grand answer…Captain Matt, although he has been fishing for many years and very knowledgeable still wants to go to check out all of the different bite patterns. Does he catch fish? Yes he did! So therefore what did he have for supper this past week? Well, he fished two days and caught red fish one day and sheepshead the next! And you almost guessed it!! Blackened red fish first night and lightly battered fried sheepshead strips the second night!

Inshore sheepshead fishing can be lots of fun as well as rewarding! Best baits to use are going to be anything wrapped in a shell from a barnacle to mussel to a small crab such as a fiddler or stone crab.

