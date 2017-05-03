Capt. Judy Inshore Fishing Report – May 1, 2017

May 1, 2017 – Inshore fishing report! Thanks for Reading!

Fishing statement: To try to ensure that fishing stays in the hearts of those that love it!

Rick Walters (God Father t-shirt) Colorado Springs, holding a red fish, his brother in law Daryl Lust Savannah Georgia, holding a black drum, and Daryl’s grandson Hunter Norwood, Savannah Georgia holding a spotted sea trout! They all had a grand day inshore fishing with Captain Matt Williams of Miss Judy Charters!

While fishing with Captain Tommy Williams of Miss Judy Charter Curt Erpenbach Anderson, South Carolina, caught, fought, and released a nice trophy.

Redfish! His fishing partner Gavin Asbury Anderson, SC also caught some spotted sea trout and flounder. Now, what did this redfish hit? A live threadfin herring. Where did Captain Tommy catch live threadfin herring? I can’t tell you! What likes to eat this bait? EVERYTHING!

Rick Walters (again, the God Father T-shirt) Colorado Springs his brother in law Daryl Lust Savannah Georgia, and Daryl’s grandson Hunter Norwood, Savannah Georgia! I told you that they had a fine inshore fish day with Captain Matt Williams of Miss Judy Charters!

Captain Matt Williams threw an array of different baits to get this scattered bite a going! While using a combination of live shrimp, fresh dead shrimp, and mud minnows he finally got the fish to the bait, which got the hook!

Darby and Leanne Price Lincolnton of North Carolina, with Captain Matt Williams of Miss Judy Charters.
Captain Garrett Ross of Miss Judy Charters and Adler Simmons.
Frank Garrison is holding a nice spotted sea trout, which he caught while fishing with Captain Garrett Ross of Miss Judy Charters.
Captain Garrett Ross of Miss Judy Charter is holding a nice redfish, which is not sporting any spots! How cool is that?
Nathan Anderson Savannah, Georgia and Steve Thomas Savannah Georgia is holding a nice red fish that he caught while fishing with Captain Garrett Ross of Miss Judy Charters.

