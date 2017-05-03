Capt. Judy Inshore Fishing Report – May 1, 2017

May 1, 2017 – Inshore fishing report! Thanks for Reading!

Fishing statement: To try to ensure that fishing stays in the hearts of those that love it!

While fishing with Captain Tommy Williams of Miss Judy Charter Curt Erpenbach Anderson, South Carolina, caught, fought, and released a nice trophy.

Redfish! His fishing partner Gavin Asbury Anderson, SC also caught some spotted sea trout and flounder. Now, what did this redfish hit? A live threadfin herring. Where did Captain Tommy catch live threadfin herring? I can’t tell you! What likes to eat this bait? EVERYTHING!

Captain Matt Williams threw an array of different baits to get this scattered bite a going! While using a combination of live shrimp, fresh dead shrimp, and mud minnows he finally got the fish to the bait, which got the hook!

