Capt. Judy Offshore Fishing Report – February 6, 2017

February 6, 2017 – Saltwater Inshore, Offshore, Blue Water fishing reports, Freshies Suggestions, and “Little Miss Judy’s Believe It or Not story! Thanks for Reading!

Fishing statement: To try to insure that fishing stays in the hearts of those that love it and to help the ones that are going too!

Many years ago I was filmed while answering questions in regards to Grays Reef…Go here to see the rest of the story! http://coastalanglermag.com/kicking-fish-tail-capt-judy/



On some occasions it is better to net your fish that try to pull it over the gunnel. We have decided to net this sheepshead, because the hooks used sometimes don’t support the weight much less the movement of the fish once out of the water. As you can see from this picture I am using a standard Carolina style rig. And believe it works great! This fish was caught on a purple back fiddler! How many fiddlers did it take to catch this fish? Normally when you first get started the rule of thumb is 10 fiddlers losses to one fish hook up.

The sheepshead, black drum, and flounder bite has been very good!

I fished this past weekend at the artificial reefs.

The fishing team of Colt Leonard, Drew Weatherford, Matt Frymire (all from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma) Captain Kathy Brown, and me (Captain Judy) went a catching big time!

We caught juvenile/keeper black sea bass, pig fish, ruby red lips, sand perch, and reef runners! The customers kept 10 nice size black sea bass and release the rest. Once home they took their 20 fillets over to the Flying Fish restaurant, http://www.flyingfishsavannah.com/had some fried and some blacken. According to this food eating report they have a blast and the topped off “eating” made their fishing day a complete success!

The team after catching just enough fish for their supper just wanted to play the catch and release game. We spent the rest of the fishing day catching and releasing trophy red fish. Please scroll down and see pictures of some of the reds that they caught! Believe me when I say, “We did not have time nor did we take time to take pictures of all of the red that the team released!”

Welcome to trophy red fish catching-ville!

Thanks for reading! Captain Judy