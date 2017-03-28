Capt. Judy Offshore Fishing Report – March 27, 2017

Captain Judy Helmey

March 27, 2017 – Saltwater Inshore, Offshore, Blue Water fishing reports, and “Little Miss Judy’s Believe It or Not story! Thanks for Reading!

Fishing statement: To try to insure that fishing stays in the hearts of those that love it!

Offshore Fishing can lead to some serious catching!

It is time to do a little offshore fishing! Please call me (Captain Judy) at (912)-897-4921 so that I can better explain your catching opportunities!

Artificial Reefs

Meet a serious sheepshead fish catching team!

While fishing with Scooter Thompson, Wynn Carney and Michael Minard had a pretty darn good day of some serious sheepshead catching!

Wynn Carney from Bryan County, but is residing in Maryland! The good news is Wynn still loves fishing off Savannah, Georgia’s coast and he’s good at it too! Wynn is holding a nice sheepshead that he caught while using purple back fiddlers on a customized Carolina bottom rig.

Michael Minard Glynn County is showing off his just caught nice sheepshead. This fish found that it could not pass up Michael’s bait! So what did it do? It hit Michael’s purple fiddler and while trying to suck the insides out it, got hooked up!

Scooter Thompson is holding us a nice sheepshead that he caught while fishing at the artificial reef! What did it eat? A purple back fiddler! And how many fiddlers did Scooter loose before hooking up this fish? Just one was all it took! I told you he had this fish’s bite dialed in!

As you can see, Wynn loves to fish Georgia waters! This is a nice sheepshead and it’s sometimes referred to by us older fishermen as a convict fish! Why? This is the fish that to catch you have to set the hook before it strikes! If you do so afterward, it might just be too late!

http://www.lifesparkfishingtackle.com/ for the application that’s considered the fisherman’s new fish call! After all game hunters use all kinds of calls to attract all kinds of game, so why not a fish call? With that being said, “Get your fish calls here!”

Little Miss Judy’s Believe it or Not!

It’s recipe time again! Captain Steve “Triple Trouble” Howell and I (Captain Judy Helmey) have once again come up with a few good recipes for you to give a try. The bottom line is this….If you give them a try I can promise you will not be sorry!

We have Captain Triple Trouble Steve with Captain Kathy Brown holding up double black sea bass! What do we have here? What do we have here? A couple nice sea bass and one heck of a fine advertisement!

Steve and I have been fishing friends for a long time! And we decided to share some of our grand recipes! I think you are going to like these! What below? Ribs BBQ Captain Judy Style, rib dripping dirty rice, and sweet/sour BBQ sauce!

Well, here we go again with the latest edition of Captain Judy’s and Captain Steve “Triple Trouble” Recipe Corner.

Ribs BBQ Captain Judy Style:

Rack of short or regular spare ribs

Large aluminum turkey roasting pan

Garlic powder

Salt and pepper

Water (sometimes beer and water)

BBQ Sauce (store bought or homemade, I use Kraft Thick and Spicy Honey) see Captain Judy Personal BBQ sauce recipe below!

My secret to cooking ribs is to season them the night before if possible. And then basically steam them done.

First I peel the membrane off the bone side of the ribs, which lets the seasonings get into the meat better. I then take the ribs and put them in a turkey pan, season both sides with garlic powder, salt, and pepper, tightly cover the turkey pan with aluminum foil, and put in refrigerator overnight. It’s not necessary to do this overnight. I just like to get my ribs aged in the refrigerator overnight, but I have had to cook them for just a few hours of aging. (An overnight stay in the refrigerator allows the season to marry into the meat!)

My most favorite way to cook the ribs is on the grill but you can also cook them in the oven. First, you peel back the aluminum foil and pour in two cups of water in the pan and then re-seal the pan tightly with the foil. Then let the ribs cook at medium heat (about 350 degrees). You will probably have to keep adding water because it can steam away. The secret is to not let the ribs stick to the bottom of the pan. As the ribs steam, they cook and they soften up on the bone. After the ribs are completely cooked remove from grill and pour off any water, which you should save for making the best pork rice ever (see below).

Once you feel that the ribs are completely cooked (basically almost but not quite falling off the bone), it’s time put them on the grill or under the broiler if using an oven. However, before all of this you need to decide about your BBQ sauce. Some people say the secret is in the sauce, which makes the meat taste good. In my case, the meat already tastes good and you could serve it without sauce after you browned it on the grill. However, sauce added just makes my meat even better.

I always use Kraft Thick and Spicy “Honey!” Not only is it very good, it’s priced is right!! As with anything else right out of the bottle, it is good, but when you heat it up for a while then serve it’s oh so good!

After placing meat back on the grill brush the top generously with your selected type of BBQ sauce. Then quickly flip it over and paint the other side. Now let the side down brown a bit, then flip, and repeat painting procedure. I just keep doing this until I have it cooked to my desired brownness. Whatever you do don’t overcook!! Enjoy!

Side Dish: Captain Judy’s dirty rib dropping rice!

If you saved the drippings from steaming the ribs, you can make a wonderful pork flavored rice side dish. You will need regular rice, not quick cooking rice and the liquid you poured off from the ribs. Instead of adding the amount of plain water called for on the bag use the drippings from the ribs. If you don’t have enough drippings, you can add water to get the right total amount of liquid for the rice. Then just follow the directions for cooking the rice. For those that don’t want any fat in their rice, please let droppings cool, skim off fat, and re-heat so that you can mix into raw rice. This is a great comfort food dish that goes oh so well with my ribs.

Captain Judy’s Sweet and Sour BBQ Sauce for Pork or Beef!

1 bottle ketchup

½ stick of butter

½ cup of white vinegar

½ box of brown sugar (the darker the better)

1 ½ teaspoon prepared mustard (heavy squirt)

11/2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce (heavy splash)

Salt and pepper to taste (Maybe most of the time seasoning from meat will take care of this!)

I use this amount of BBQ sauce on 1 rack of pork ribs, 6 large single cut beef ribs, 4 turkey drumsticks, or whatever meat you would like.

Season your meat and put aside (see rib recipe) then melt butter in a pot and add ketchup and ½ cup vinegar. (I add water, about ¼ bottle’s worth, into empty ketchup bottle, shake it getting all leftovers, and then pour in.) And then add all other ingredients and stir. Let it simmer about 30 minutes. This is one of those sauces that require a bit of tasting getting the formula right. It’s the type of sauce that can be made sweeter or sourer with just addition or less used brown sugar. It needs to cook so that it gets all seasons married properly. Once you let it simmer a bit it will be up to you to add the rest of vinegar or even more if you would like.

For those that like to BBQ on the grill, this is the sauce for you to try. I like it on pork/beef ribs and chicken/turkey. I like cooking a fine rack of pork ribs and big single beef ribs. I really latter with BBQ sauce and then let it the grill do its job. Believe me, this will be one of those meals that are going to require a lot of napkins and maybe even a drop cloth!

PS… I suggest if you have any leftover sauce to keep it in a warming pot because you will have plenty of takers!

Thanks for reading! – Captain Judy

