Capt. Judy Offshore Fishing Report – May 1, 2017

May 1, 2017 – Offshore fishing report! Thanks for Reading!

Artificial Reefs

When the winds and currents bring in the Sargasso weed those that swim and live in it come too! So this past weekend in less than 50 feet of water we had all sizes of flying fish making way over and around the weeds! Here’s the thing, where you got birds-a-feeding and flying-a-fish a flying you got fish-a-eating!

The topwater bite at the artificial reefs located in less than 50 feet of water is getting better every day! Heck, the weekend proved that when the Sargasso is moved closer to shore the flying fish comes with it. While trolling in less than 50 feet of water at the KC artificial reef I had to dodge weed lines and large patches of Sargasso weed. And mixed with the weeds were flying fish and other tag-a-longs.

We caught Spanish mackerel and king mackerel. So of the Spanish were on the large size. And all of the kings were undersized…however, they were close to being 24 inches tail length! Next time it is going to happen!

Savannah Snapper Banks

While bottom fishing with Captain Ryan Howard of Miss Judy Charters Wendy Coates caught this nice genuine snapper, which she caught fought and released back to the wild!

While fishing with Captain Ryan Howard of Miss Judy Charters Wendy Coates caught this nice bull dolphin aka Mahi Mahi!

Alli DeYoung of Savannah Georgia my younger twin is holding up a nice white grunt, which is sometimes referred to as a hog nose snapper.

While bottom fishing inshore of M2R6 in about 90-100ft of water Alli’s fishing team caught: 5 white grunt, 19 B-Liners, 2 trigger fish, 1 porgy, 19 Black Seabass, 2 amberjacks, and six red snappers. According to Alli report, one of the red snappers was huge. While drifting they bottom spot they saw a hammerhead shark that had to at least be eight feet long.

Alli DeYoung of Savannah Georgia my younger twin is holding up a nice amberjack, which is sometimes referred to as reef donkey! Alli and her team are geared up and ready to make way to the blue waters of the Gulf Stream! All they are doing is waiting for a calm fish day and off they will go! And hopefully, they will send us another very good fish catching report!!

Grouper Season is OPEN!

Bottom fishing for vermilion snapper, black sea bass, triggerfish, porgy, white grunts, and other bitters has been good. So if want to see some color in your cooler, keep this area a fishing try! The best bait to use is old school cut squid and fresh fillet fish! And I have been catching a few gags and scamps! So, therefore, May is certainly going to be Stag a Gag month! And now that it is open I can start keeping and stop releasing! Please know unfortunately that we will not have a cobia season in 2017 and the way to looks we might never be able to keep one again. (That’s unless the rules and regulations are changed when it comes to the fish!) We all know how that goes!

Gulf Stream Reports

Team Hoffman Shows Us The Catching Way!

