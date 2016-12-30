Captain Lambert’s Galveston Bay Report

Here we are again looking forward to another new year on the water. The world of saltwater fishing here on the Texas coast is exploding in to the future with the continued evolution of better, faster and even more expensive bay boats, a fantastic selection of rods and reels to choose from (also getting more expensive) and an unlimited supply of baits and tackle in every color, shape and size. Our fishing industry is definitely growing and expanding every year. In 2017 look for more anglers with better equipment and more knowledge than ever before. Some anglers might see this as a bad thing but lets take a look at the Bass fishing industry which has already gone through these growing pains so to speak. General attitudes towards catch and release changed in the hearts and minds of bass anglers once they experienced the benefits of proper conservation and changing attitudes to a more catch and release type fishery. TPWD has already deemed it necessary to change the speckled trout limits to only 5 fish on most of the Texas coast. Looks like that isn’t too far away for the Galveston Bay complex either. Sometimes we have to all change with the times and this is what the future of coastal fishing looks like. If it is time for a change to keep up with the growing numbers of better anglers then I am OK with it and look forward to the fantastic fishing that lays ahead of us this year and for the many years to come. The future is now and Happy New Year!

Things have been looking up these past few weeks with the bigger fish showing up on the flats and the wade fishermen are the ones really cleaning up. Shallow is the name of the game right now so fishing in 4 ft. or less of water over mud and shell is where you want to be when chasing speckled trout. Look for late afternoon high tides to offer best results to really whack’em. Live shrimp under a popping cork has been king here lately and I have switched to a longer leader to keep that bait close to the mud. Those specks will hang deep and use the mud as warmth so keep that bait low and in their face so they do not have to chase it. We haven’t seen cold enough water temperatures for the fish to be lethargic but they have definitely slowed down a bit. What that really means is that they just wont chase your bait very far so keep it in the strike zone to make for an easy meal. If you are an artificial guy then low and slow is the ticket to getting bites.

The redfish bite has been very good in both East and West Bay. The many back lakes and coves seem to all be holding fish. A popping cork hooked with a shrimp or a gulp on a 1/8th oz jig has been getting it done drifting over super shallow mud flats and in coves. Black drum, croakers and sheepshead have also been mixed in with the redfish. They aren’t slicking very well this time of year so blind drifts and putting in your time to find them is the only way to get it done. Grassy shorelines and areas of extreme shell on the shorelines are also great places to check out. Who knows you might even catch a flounder or two.

Let’s talk weather because I think that is where most inexperienced anglers go wrong. People weather and fishing weather are very different. A nice calm sunny day may be nice to hang out on the golf course but it isn’t the best for chasing game fish. 12-18 mph winds with clouds and even fog or drizzle are the days that I love to fish. Those are the days when the fish actually bite best. I always cringe when I hear customers talking about having a chance of rain so they ask if it is worth even going. Have some good foul weather gear and you will be comfortable and catch a ton of fish and maybe everyone will start to realize that nasty days are the best days and that is especially true in wintertime.

