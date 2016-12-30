Capt Muckleroy’s Trinity Bay Report

I hope everyone had a Merry Christmas and as we start out on a new year fishing is looking great. The fish are in their winter patterns despite the see saw weather. Larger trout are being taken wading the shore lines close to muddy bottoms. Most of the party’s I have been running are wanting Quantity over Quality so we have been working in 5 to 7 foot of water over mud and scattered shell and producing 16 to 18’s with an occasional 22 to 24 and a few reds and flounder in the mix. I have been throwing artificial as well as shrimp under a popping cork depending on what the client wants but soft plastics have been very successful.

I have been throwing Bass Assassins, red shad, chicken on a chain, pumpkin seed and chartreuse, and limetruse. D.O.A avocado paddle tails are always a good bet in stained water. For wading it’s time to put on the Corkey, catch 5 or soft dine. My preference is lsu, pink, or Texas chicken depending on conditions. Be sure to know the area you are wading and wear floatation, no fish is worth dying over. Hope to see you at the Houston Boat Show that kicks off this month.

Tight lines,

Capt Dean Muckleroy.

281.660.4280 | www.trinitybaytxfishing.com

Like us on facebook @ Muckleroys Guide Service