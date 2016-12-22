Capt. Sergio’s Corner; Thieves Of Tampa Bay

If there is a good time to catch thieves, January is the perfect month.

I am talking about sheepshead that invade the rocky bottoms, docks, bridges and wrecks inside Tampa Bay. Sheepshead are nicknamed bait steelers, thieves and convict fish for their cunning ability to steal your bait before it even hits the bottom of the bay.

The big females migrate in from the Gulf of Mexico to spawn somewhere around mid December depending on water temperature and hang around until late March. Sheepshead are great fighters on light tackle, especially the big females that range from 5 to 12 pounds. Feeding on mostly shrimp, fiddlers, small crabs and barnacles they are considered great table fair.

Tackle changes depending where you are fishing for them. Around bridges and docks, light spinning tackle such as 15 pound test braided line and 20 pound test fluorocarbon leader with a #1 hook will work just fine. Fish hanging around these areas tend to be smaller, and most are males in the 1 to 3 pound class.

The big females on the other hand prefer the deeper waters of the bay and hang around the ledges, wrecks and rock piles in anywhere from 12 to 30 feet of water and average in size from 4 to 12 pounds.

Here I prefer to use medium tackle, a seven foot rod medium action rod with a large spinning reel with 20 pound test braided line and 30 pound test fluorocarbon leader. I tie a loop knot in the leader to a 1/0 hook and use a Texas rig for my weights. I will also use a small glow soft bead because this keeps the sinker from hitting the knot and the glow beads seem to draw the attention of the larger fish.

Live shrimp, fiddler crabs, bloodworms and sand fleas are all great sheepshead baits. Fiddlers work best, but lack of time on my part to catch them drops them down to second best behind live shrimp. Since sheepshead are bait stealers, regular shrimp works best, but don’t waste money on medium or large shrimp; there’s just more bait for them to steal.

These fish can be caught from shore, bridges, docks and rocky areas. On the water, their favorite spots are artificial reefs, wrecks (16 of which are located inside Tampa Bay), ledges and rocky bottoms. Remember, the deeper water holds the bigger fish.

Fishing for the thieves of Tampa Bay is a fun and rewarding experience. Hooking and fighting an 8 or 10 pound sheepshead will put a big smile on your face, and if you have kids they will love the experience.

Eveline with a 12 pound sheepshead Steve Crowell 6 pound sheepshead Wayne & Frank with nice sheepshead

Captain Sergio Atanes is a native resident of Tampa and has been fishing the water of Tampa Bay and Boca Grande for over 40 years. Host of TV and Radio Show Fishing Adventures USA. Capt. Sergio Atanes can be reached at (813) 973-7132 – atanes@msn.com www.reelfishy.com