Capt. Judy Inshore Fishing Report – March 27, 2017

March 27, 2017 – Saltwater Inshore, Offshore, Blue Water fishing reports, and “Little Miss Judy’s Believe It or Not story! Thanks for Reading!

Fishing statement: To try to insure that fishing stays in the hearts of those that love it!

Now here’s the prefect fishing team! What do we have here?

Max Misny (age 7) his father Tim Misny, and his Grandpa Dave Paulitsch, all visiting from Waite Hill, Ohio. While fishing with Captain Matt Williams of Miss Judy Charters the team had a day full of catching action! They kept a gaggle of whiting and released the rest! All caught fish, but Max caught the first, the most, and the biggest! Where did they take their whiting fillets after Captain Matt cleaned them? http://www.flyingfishsavannah.com/

Whiting Plight!

When it comes to catching fish some fisherman just want a tug on the end of their rod. Well, when it comes to whiting fishing this is most likely exactly what you are going to end up with. The whiting bite is RIGHT! You know the old saying, “When the dogwoods are blooming the whiting are biting!” Well, just take a look, the dogwoods are certainly beautiful and so is a solid whiting bite!

While inshore fishing with Captain Matt Williams of Miss Judy Charters “The Fulton Fishing Team” had a great catching day! Please meet the fishing team: Jeff, Kim, Elise (12) and Alex (8) Fulton of Savannah, Georgia. Now you know it is time to go!

Inshore Fishing Report

Anyone that wants to do a little inshore fishing and just wants a tug on their line well, the whiting bite is on wide open! And the inshore fishermen are catching some nice spotted sea trout, red fish and flounder! So the bottom line is, if one fish doesn’t find your bait offering interesting, another might! As far as bait, I always suggest when available to purchase/catch some live shrimp, because all fish will eat it! While fishing with live shrimp, I suggest keeping any leftovers, including parts and pieces, because this makes for great bait when targeting whiting! Best place to store this bait is in an empty water bottle. All you need is small pieces of shrimp, small hooks; small sinkers, light tackle, and give them time to eat. Please remember, to catch a whiting you need to lightly set the hook between this fish’s first and second hit. And I am sorry to say that there is much time between its one two bite patterns. It’s best described as a quick two drill bite event. The whiting hits and then hits the bait again in quick session. If you don’t set the hook in between hits, you might as well reel in and reload! Because your bait will be missing! The good news is once you get it, you got it!

Holly “Pit Bull” Campbell, says, “Kissing a fish is always an option, but you got to catch one first!” And she did just that! Captain Garrett Ross of Miss Judy Charters is assisting!

Eric Cambell and his wife Holly “Pit Bull” fished with Captain Garrett Ross of Miss Judy Charters..now I didn’t give Holly that nickname! But if she got it, because she caught some nice fish, well she deserves it!

Thanks for reading! – Captain Judy

