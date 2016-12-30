Captain Talasek’s Matagorda Report

By: Captain Mark Talasek

Old man winter is starting to take his grip. Water temperatures are lowering. Fish are moving to deeper water for warmth. Less people are on the water. This is the time of year I like to work on equipment. Getting everything back in tip top shape after a long fishing season. I usually ship some of my reals back to Shimano in California for a thorough cleaning. Pull the boat to the barn fixing wiring connections, trailer maintenance ect. between the rainy days and cold fronts.

I am thankful for God allowing me to make a living doing what I love. As the fishing slows it allows me to chase some big girls along the shorelines. This is the time of year for a trophy trout if you want a wall hanger. When the sun comes out on a winter day mud warms up first. This in turn attracts big trout who are looking for a larger bait to eat. They don’t feed as often so large mullet are their staple during the winter. I have seen trout with 12” mullet inside them. Find a muddy bottom and tie on your favorite subsurface lure. It is a grind but the rewards are worth it.

Hope you had a wonderful Christmas and God bless.

Captain Mark Talasek | 979.479.1397 | www.talasekguideservice.com