Out Cast Charters MONSTA News!

Howdy!! It’s another beautiful month at Out Cast Charters out here in Galveston Bay! Thank you for your support and interest, and welcome to the family!

The month of March has been great for Sheepshead – a.k.a. jetty snapper! We’ve been tearing them up at the North jetty and the inside of the South jetty with live shrimp. With the waters warming and the weather staying incredibly pleasant, jetty snapper, red drum, and black drum have been biting the most hitting every shrimp we’ve thrown in! Some of these drum are truly MONSTAS! Here are some of the catches of the month!

These are the biggest we’ve seen so far this year on our trips! Looking good in those MonstaFishin shirts guys!!

