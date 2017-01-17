Cedar Key Fishing Report- February 2017

Hey there Folks,

Hope y’all are enjoying some of the cooler weather. Luckily, this winter has been pretty warm, considering how bad it could be! On the saltwater side of things, they’ve kind of slowed down some on the flats.

The trout fishing around Cedar Key has been pretty decent because of the mild water temperatures. There are still some nice fish lurking around in the pot holes and slews! We’ve still been using the B52 Super Sounder with the Bass Assassin jig beneath it. It has helped to tip it with a piece of shrimp to help with scent!

The redfish bite has all but quit around the islands, but is pretty decent in the creeks. The tide is way better when low for creek fishing, because it concentrates the fish into the deeper spots. The best bet for the reds, is shrimp fished right on the bottom.

The sheephead bite has really picked up the last couple of weeks. They are on most structure from shallow water rocks, to the reefs in 25 feet of water. The Gainesville Offshore Club reef should have a bunch of fish on them right now. Fiddler crabs and shrimp will be your best bet for bait!

On the fresh water side of things, the bass bite has been firing up on some of the local lakes. There are even a few fish spawning right now! On one of my last trips, we caught some nice bass on the Bass Assassin Ding Dong worm in the Okeechobee Craw and the Boss Shiner in Gold Rush. Most of these were male bass, moving up to start bedding.

Well folks, I hope this will help you out on your next fishing adventure. I hope y’all all stay safe and get outside and enjoy what God has made for us.

