I have been waiting for March all year! The water is finally warming up, and as long as you are not too busy protesting away your free life in America, you are free to have a life in this amazing place you call Cedar Key, and I call home. It is spring and everything is producing or fighting to be able. If you have never experienced Cedar Key in spring, then you are missing out on the real C World. Nothing here is trapped in a man-made pool, and if you are top dog you get to come. Everywhere you look, there is action packed dolphin activities, and don’t forget the manatees finally getting let out of their water barns!

The FISHING! The reds are coming out of their holes and you better have an arsenal. The warmer water is making them hot, so try a little top. The lighter color bone might stick it to them like you want. Cedar Key has the darker water, so light color and flash usually helps. If you want, ask the right people about trapping, or netting the minnows, so you will see the colors of the artificial you should use.

You are more than welcome to swing by the shop and ask us. We will give you all the latest information we have, to help you catch that fish we all dream about. I can’t say this enough; take a kid fishing. With all that goes on in a young person’s world these days, be their guiding light. Teach them to fish. Hope to see you at the shop.

Capt. Daniel | Cedar Key Paddling

352-665-1276

Dan_Gator@yahoo.com