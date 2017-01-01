Central Florida

From Paula and myself, we hope that everyone had a Wonderful & Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! This is always a special time of year as it brings new beginnings and opportunities for everyone. So let’s take the opportunity to hit the water, and if you don’t have a boat, you can always call us.

Since we have officially entered into winter, it is important to note that while the rest of the country is getting cabin fever or ice fishing (it was fun as a 7 year old kid in Michigan but NEVER again!) we are entering some of the absolute best bass fishing of the year. And when you are getting into prime time in the Bass Fishing Capital of The World it is time to strap ‘em up and get ready for battle.

I absolutely love this time of year for bass fishing on the Winter Haven South Chain. The fact that any cast can reel-in the trophy of a lifetime is very exciting, and a very real possibility. Our little slice of heaven has something for everyone whether you like clean or stained water, docks, vegetation, trees, deep water, flats, you name it, we have it here. So how do you attack this situation without bringing at least 3 aisles of gear from Bass Pro Shops? Let me help.

There are a few staples items that will all but guarantee you a successful trip out. We can even simplify this to co-angler “standards” for B.A.S.S. Opens or the FLW Tour. If we narrow it down to a reasonable tackle bag of 4-5 trays and 5 rods you can find a base line and go from there.

For the 5 rods you’ll need what you are comfortable with for throwing these baits: a topwater such as Rebel Jumpin’ Minnow, a jerkbait / med crankbait, one for a “lighter” jig in the 1/4oz-1/2oz range, a worm or creature bait, and a weightless fluke or senko. I promise that you can fish any of our lakes in any weather condition with these to start and catch bass.

So where are the fish? Since fish will be transitioning from pre to post spawn through the month they will be moving back and forth in depth ranges from 1’ out to 12’+ and everything is game. We will also have to account for any drastic changes in weather, like the usual cold front that smacks us square in the lower jaw in late January.

For those wishing to venture to Lake Hatchineha and Lake Kissimmee I would recommend the following: Gambler EZ Swimmers, Strike King Red Eye Shads, Spro Frogs, and your favorite flipping worm or craw.

Capt. Scott Taylor is the officially sanctioned guide for Visit CentralFlorida.org; he guides for bass in Central Florida and saltwater on Charlotte Harbor in SW Florida.

Submitted By: Capt. Scotty Taylor

855-354-8433

Scott@TMCGuideService.com