Channing Crowder’s Annual Bass Tourney Slated For January 21

The Boys & Girls Club of Broward County (BGCBC) will host its 4th Annual Channing Crowder’s Bass Fishing Tournament on Saturday, January 21, 2017 at Everglades Holiday Park followed by a Weigh-In Party at Alligator Ron Bergeron’s Green Glades Ranch. The Weigh-In Party will feature food, entertainment, live and silent auctions as well as the presentation of tournament winners. The event is hosted by Channing Crowder, former Miami Dolphins Superstar and current host on WQAM and FLW Pro Mike Surman.

On Friday, January 20th, 2017 from 4pm-6pm, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County will host the Youth Bass Fishing Experience at Bass Pro Shops in Dania Beach, FL. Fifteen Boys & Girls Clubs members will have the opportunity to learn how to bass fish while understanding the importance of teamwork, discipline and sportsmanship.

Proceeds of this year’s event will benefit the BGCBC’s NFL YET Lester H. White Club. BGCBC serves children between the ages of 6 and 18, providing an assortment of activities to benefit the kids in our community. BGCBC is focused on helping members, especially “those who need us the most,” achieve success through participation in the following core areas: academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles.

There is a $10,000* grand prize (based on the entry of 100 boats) including $20,000 in cash prizes for the tournament winners. Local anglers are welcomed to participate in the bass fishing tournament with a $250 boat entry fee (2 anglers per boat and entrance into the Weigh-In Party). To register, please visit www.ccbasstournament.com. To ride with a FLW Pro or celebrity, the sponsorship begins at $2,500.

For more sponsorship and ticket information for the 4th Annual Channing Crowder’s Bass Fishing Tournament, contact Event Coordinator Kacee Reid at (954) 537-1010 or kreid@bgcbc.org.