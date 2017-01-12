Charleston’s November Fishing Forecast

Fall is a great time for seatrout or reds on artificials and flies.

This one was caught on a DOA Jerk bait.

Charleston is a terrific place to fish in November. This month brings cool mornings, mild days, low humidity, and great fishing. The fish will go crazy this month as we will see the first frost. In November, trout and redfish are the main focus; and they will be hungry, as there will be less bait in the water. Therefore, redfish and trout will be very willing to eat artificial lures and flies with little hesitation.

Fishing for trout can be all or nothing this time of year. The cooler weather and lack of bait will have trout schooled up and moving to find warm water and food. So, don’t be discouraged if you hit a few of your favorite trout spots and get nothing. However, when you do find a spot with trout, they will be hungry and in large numbers. On a good day, you may catch 30 to 50 fish in an hour or so. Try floating a DOA shrimp under a cork, or try a jig and grub on the bottom in your favorite color. It is important to remember, as the water cools down, you will need to fish slower! Because of the fish kill last winter, there may not be as many trout as in years past. Please handle these fish with care, try to release as many as possible, and consider alternatives for dinner.

Red fishing will be at its best in November. Redfish can tolerate the colder water better than the trout and all the bait fish. They will take advantage of the sluggish bait and clear water to hunt down anything they see. Redfish will be in large schools around low tide. Sight casting to them should be fantastic, as it will not be uncommon to see 100-plus fish in a school! Work the schools slowly and quietly. With 200 or more eyes and lots of ears, they can see and hear very well and spook easily. However, if you get close enough to the school to cast a light artificial or fly, they will often eat anything you put in front of them. There is nothing more exciting than seeing a school of 100 redfish in the 5- to 15-pound range coming down the bank!

A great way to spend the day on the water is to book one of the area’s great guides. Having fished in Charleston for nearly 21 years, I am extremely knowledgeable and experienced in this area. As owner and operator of Shore Thang Charters, I would love to share my expertise with you on the water.

