By Rippn Lipz n Bendingrodz

Choosing the right rod is one of the hardest decisions an angler makes. There are a few factors you need to consider before making your purchase, how often you fish, how serious are you, do you fish off a pier – boat – wade, and if you fish or plan on fishing in tournaments. A good rod may not instantly make you a better angler but a poor rod will be a limiting factor for any angler. Your rod is a tool, and a good craftsman will always do better work with a good tool. A good rod will allow you to feel much more of what’s going on with your lure.

If you’re just starting out and want a good all-around type rod my suggestion would be to look at our 6’9” and 7’ medium or medium heavy casting RedTail Rods. Medium and medium-heavy power rods will usually provide a little more casting distance and still provide adequate hook setting power. With this being said, the length will also affect the casting distance. Light power rods are normally flexible and used for tossing lures. Heavy power rods are used for popping corks/fishing with bait. Medium power rods are a bit stiffer and offer the angler a better stiffness to the rod for landing and catching medium size Trout, Flounder, and Red Drum. Heavy Action mean exactly that….heavy fishing for Bull Reds, Bone, Tarpin…. those fish will put a rod thru the test and a heavy action rod is required to haul’em in….not saying you can haul them in with a light weight rod. Fishing Rod Power is the amount of energy it can accumulate and give back. Also known as “Power Value” or “Rod Weight” usually shows you what types of fishing, species of fish, or size of fish a particular fishing pole may be best used for. Power simply describes the overall stiffness of a blank, and the blanks ability to react.

They overall have their advantages and limitations, what I would recommend is go to your nearest fishing store and see which one feels right to you. Do your research prior to your purchase. I personally use RedTail Rod in the Medium 7’ and medium heavy 7’6” for fishing off the boat tossing anything and everything. When wade fishing I use Medium heavy 6’9” which help my accuracy or medium 7’ in the RedTail Rods.

