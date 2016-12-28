Clam Outdoors Fully Commits to NYS Winter Classic and NYS Anglers

It’s refreshing to see that a company as successful and innovative as Clam Outdoors www.clamoutdoors.com support their customers firsthand. That’s what has occurred in their generous sponsoring of the NYS Winter Classic.

When asked to supply prizes for the Classic, they stepped up big time and offered up 5 of their “state of the art” shelters. This helped enable NYS Winter Classic www.winterclassic.com organizer Tim Thomas achieve his vision to enable each Classic weigh-station have a huge giveaway just for entering. If that wasn’t enough, Clam Outdoors truly reinforced their support for our derby by offering the $2,500 cash award for the GRAND PRIZE!!

Clam Outdoors has been a leader in the ice-fishing industry for over 30 years because they strive to ensure that their products are dependable, durable and tough. Now Clam Outdoors is proving their loyalty to NY outdoorsmen by very generously supporting this great event that will become a showcase of NY winter fishing for years. Visit www.clamoutddors.com to learn more about their wide assortment of products. BIG shout-out to Clam Outdoors for sponsoring OUR derby.