Action Craft Coastal Bay 24 ACE – Boat Review

Size Does Matter:

Action Craft began over three decades ago with one goal in mind: To build the highest quality, best performing, most durable, angler designed boats, that set the standard in shallow water fishing boats. Over the years, Action Craft has achieved its goals and still continues to set new standards today by being the most innovative builder, with the finest fit and finish, and highest resale value in the industry. The philosophy continues today at Action Craft, that performance should never be sacrificed due to poor hull design, and today’s high performance Action Craft’s are still true to their heritage.

In the Coastal Bay 24 ACE, you can venture offshore with a greater level of comfort. This boat offers a higher bow, more freeboard, and built-in foam flotation. The deluxe console, with built- in live well (25g) and head compartment make fishing adventures more enjoyable for the whole family. The Coastal Bay 24 ACE also features the world’s only patented Qui-Dry hull with pocket drive. The Qui-Dry hull virtually eliminates hull “slap”, thus quieter, while giving you a drier ride in rough and windy running conditions. Additional standard features include a 40 gallon aft-deck livewell, built-in insulated fish box/seat, under aft cockpit jump seats, and custom ACE SeaDek.

The Ultimate Fishing Machine is ready to satisfy your boating and fishing needs!

2016 SPECIFICATIONS:

LOA : 23’10”

: 23’10” BEAM : 8’6”

: 8’6” HULL DRAFT : 10”-12”

: 10”-12” WEIGHT : 2,150 LBS

: 2,150 LBS FUEL : 75 gallons

: 75 gallons MAX HRSEPWR: 300HP

STANDARD EQUIPMENT & FEATURES: