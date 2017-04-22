Coastal Kids: April 2017

by Chris Sprague, Jr. Angler – Team Tuppens

This month has been a good and fun month for us. We bass fished and we also went snapper fishing. Bass fishing was very fun because I caught a brim, which is not common on the spinner baits we use. We also caught a lot of small bass. It was also very funny because my dad got his lure stuck in a tree. He pulled incredibly hard and “snap”, the lure came flying towards him, he turned and it hit him in the back. Luckily, it was not the hook that hit him. Tip of the day: When you get your lure stuck, don’t pull it straight back. Pull to the side!

We also went fishing for snapper in the ocean. While we were coming out of the inlet, we saw a huge rain storm and we knew we had a limited time for fishing. We found a weed line out of the inlet and some birds on it, but never got a fish. After that, we ran out a couple miles, but the rain storm made it very difficult. We even saw funnel clouds! Vermillion snapper fishing was next. We found it very hard to get the snapper because there were hundreds of trigger fish there. We finally caught a few snapper, but our crewmate was getting sick so we decided to head in. We had a good time and also caught and ate my favorite fish, the vermillion snapper.

Tight Lines!