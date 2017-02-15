Cobia 261 CC – Boat Review

Take a Ride on the Cobia 261 CC:

The latest Cobia to take style, fishing performance and family comfort to the next level, the new 261 CC is the best laid out 26-footer on the water. Perfectly proportioned with every inch maximized, the 261 has tons of cockpit space whether behind the deluxe tackle station with premium helm seating or in front of the forward entry console with huge step-down head area.

Split-bow seating with optional forward-facing backrests allows for access all the way forward to chase those big ones that head for the horizon or to easily retrieve the anchor.

Additional smart, practical features include trouble-free access to the batteries under the helm seats and a huge bilge entry door that lifts electronically with the touch of a button. The simple to deploy rear bench seat makes converting from a fishing machine to a party boat as easy as stowing the rods in the ample rod storage. And, like all Cobias, the 261 CC has the quality fit and finish that has made Cobia the envy of its class.

Length: 26’ 1”

Beam: 9’ 3’

Max HP: 400

Weight: 4,000 lbs

Fuel Capacity: 161 gallons

Draft: 17 inches

For more information, see http://www.cobiaboats.com/.