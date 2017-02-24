COOK YOUR CATCH: Lionfish a L’orange

Ingredients
- Lionfish Fillets (allow at least ¾ lb per person)
- Flour or yellow corn meal
- Eggs
- Sea Salt
- Cooking Oil (Vegetable, Canola etc)
- Juice Oranges (allow at least 1 per serving)
- Limes
- Tortuga Rum (or a suitable substitute will do…)
- Ice cubes
Prep
- Cut lionfish fillets into chunks approx. 1½”-2” in size.
- In your 1st bowl, whip several eggs.
- In your 2nd bowl, pour some flour or corn meal.
- Heat at least 1/4” oil in a large pan on med-high until you can get a strong “crackle” sound dripping in a small amount of the egg.
- While oil heats, cut oranges in quarters and cut lime wedges.
Cook
- Using tongs, dip lionfish chunks into eggs and then into the flour.
- Place gently into heated oil separated by at least 1/2“, turning over once, cook until golden brown on each side, careful not to over-cook.
- Drain cooked chunks on a paper towel and sprinkle sea salt atop.
- Just prior to serving, squeeze generous portions of orange juice over them all and serve right away. Have a few orange wedges and more sea salt handy on the table.
- By now, if you have not already poured yourself some good rum over ice with a slice of lime… you are really missing out!
Enjoy, Bon Appetit and feel REAL GOOD about eating a delicious invasive species!
Recipe courtesy of Bob and Maria Hickerson, Team Frapper