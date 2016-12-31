Cool Weather Fishing

By Capt. Sam O’Briant

We have survived Christmas and New Year’s, probably even broken all our resolutions, so now it is time to think about January and what to expect. The last couple years have been warm in January, but we must assume that maybe this year will go back to normal and be cold. Thus, now we will think cool to cold. This time of year, often we find it too windy and cold out on the water. Therefore, we often just sit around and tell fish stories and watch the fish we caught grow bigger while we are waiting for the Super Bowl. If on the other hand feel adventuresome, we have just entered the best time of the year to explore the area for all those little indentions and channels where the fish like to hang out, when it is hot or cold.

January and February usually produce some of the lowest tides of the year. This is good time to visit your favorite fishing holes and see exactly what the lay of the land really is. Go slow in case you run aground. Then you can raise your motor, turn around, and motor out without getting out and pushing. What kind of fish can we expect? With the cooler water temperatures, we can expect the sheepshead to move in. Look for them in the creeks and around docks. They will hang out around anything that has barnacles attached. Sheepshead love to eat barnacles. You have to be ready to set the hook. When they crush the barnacles, they spit the shells out then suck in the meat so you try to set the hook before they can spit it out. It is best if you use small hooks and if you can find sand fleas or something with a hard shell. If none of this seems possible, then a small piece of shrimp will work quite well.

Then there are the trout. They will be over the grass flats and around oyster bars. If the water is really cool, look for them to move up on the grass flats first since the dark background will heat up faster. Shrimp and live bait if you can find it will work. If you go to lures and grub tails be sure to slow your retrieve down. As a rule I always say if you have slowed your retrieve down and think it is very slow, you are probably still winding too fast.

Snook season is out and I would recommend leaving them alone. This gives them several months to recuperate. If you feel the need to chase the linesides, look for them in the back country and creeks. They will also be along many of the island mangrove shorelines in Pine Island Sound. Here again the colder waters slow the snook down. As it drops below 65 degrees snook slow down so much you can almost pick them up. One of the biggest things you need besides bait is moving water. It does not matter whether it is incoming or outgoing as long as it is moving.

My hope for you this New Year is that may all your fishing trips be safe and better than last year.

Capt. Sam is a local licensed guide for hire who may be reached at 239-994-1495 or captainobriant@gmail.com