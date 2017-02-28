Costa Rica Quepos Fishing Report – Feb. 23

Sailfishing offshore has been good this year, but instead of seeing the double digit sailfish around like we usually have, we are seeing several sails out there every trip, and then a ton of Black Marlin, YellowFin Tuna, and Dorado.

It’s been fun seeing a little more variety, even if we aren’t setting records with the numbers of sailfish caught.

We released several awesome roosterfish including this big one below, and then also landed a giant Cubera Snapper!

As for inshore, there has been lots of sardines around, sometimes it takes a while to locate the school, but right now the game fish are all about the sardines! In addition to the roosterfish, we are also seeing lots of seabass, mackerel and a few snook.

Great fishing here in Quepos Costa Rica!

John Schuchert

fishcrjohn@gmail.com

www.queposfishadventure.com