Croakies Celebrates Its 40th Anniversary

Croakies, the manufacturer of industry-leading outdoor retention products, is excited to announce the brand’s 40th anniversary, which kicks off in 2017, by unveiling its “40 Years Committed to Life’s Everyday Adventures” brand campaign.

What began as a solution for securing your shades in the harshest conditions, designed by an innovative ski patroller working on Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, has exploded over the years into the industry-leading outdoor retention company that it is today. With products ranging from guitar straps and belts to dog collars and leashes, in addition to a robust eyewear retainer line, Croakies has built a legacy of delivering premium outdoor retention products designed for life’s everyday adventures.

Croakies’ “40 Years Committed to Life’s Everyday Adventures” celebrates the brand’s rich history and ever-growing consumer base, while introducing its most innovative product line to date. Croakies will also be unveiling a limited 40th Anniversary-inspired product collection, set to debut as part of its upcoming 2017 model line.

“The launching of this campaign gives Croakies a wonderful platform for storytelling and celebration,” explains Chris McCullough, VP of marketing. “We’re extremely proud of our roots, of our founding in the mountains of the American West, and of the fact we’re still over 87 percent made in the USA.”

To learn more about this latest collection of outdoor retention products, and to stay up to date on upcoming events and promotions related to Croakies 40th Anniversary, visit croakies.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter using @croakies and the seasonal hashtag #croakies40th.

