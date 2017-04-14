Cross City Airport Fly-In & Expo

” Take Flight on Saturday 4/15/17 – This is a once-a-year opportunity to choose from a variety of aircraft rides. Adults and their children can purchase rides on a tethered hot air balloon, a two-passenger 1940 Waco biplane or a MaxFlight helicopter. Kids age 7 to 17 can participate for free in a short ground school about airplanes followed by a flight on an EAA Young Eagles plane. Parent or guardian releases are available at the booth. “

For  more information visit their FB Page!
https://www.facebook.com/Cross-City-Airport-Fly-In-and-Business-Expo-404510319729214/

