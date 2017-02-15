CustomBilt Pondtoons – Boat Review

CustomBilt Pondtoons – Unique For You:

CustomBilt has emerged as a leader in the design and building of small to mid-sized pontoon boats. All boats are all-welded aluminum construction and made in the USA with premium options to meet every fisherman’s needs in boating.

The Pondtoon is the perfect small-water boat for the avid river and pond angler, duck and bow hunter, as well as for the family with children or grandchildren. Pondtoon boats are factory assembled in three standard sizes with options and additional features that allow you to equip the boat for your fishing and hunting style at a very affordable price.

There are several styles to choose from that include: Fishing Series, Hunting Series, Pleasure Series, Farm & Pond Workboats and Search & Rescue. There are even wheelchair accessible models. Call 334-684-2210 or e-mail pontoons@gmail.com to begin customizing your very own Pondtoon boat.