Custombilt Pondtoons – All boats are all-welded aluminum construction and made in the USA with premium options to meet every hunter and fisherman’s needs in boating. The Pondtoon is the perfect small water boat for the avid river and pond angler, duck and bow hunter, as well as the family with children or grandchildren.

Their pontoon boats are factory assembled in three standard sizes, 14’x5’, 14’x6’, 16’x6’ with options and additional features that allow you to equip the boat for your fishing and hunting style at a very affordable price. They offer a selection of fishing series, hunting series, pleasure series, farm/pond work boats, search and rescue, and wheelchair accessible models.

Call or email with any questions to help you customize one of your very own CustomBilt Pondtoons! For more information, email Steve Bynum at pondtoons@gmail.com or call (334)-684-2210.