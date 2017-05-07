Dad’s Tackle Box, By: Dick Braun

Last issue I talked about lures in those old tackle boxes. This issue is about the reels in the garage, barn or closet. Reels are almost as collectable as the lures. We tend to collect what we used as kids or wanted as a child. In 1949, the 1st closed face reel came to market the 13th of May. It was manufactured by a Company called Zebco. That reel changed fishing for the family FOREVER, as now grandpa could take the whole family fishing and not spend the whole day taking birds nest out of the casting reel of the day. Just like the lures of yesterday the reels of yesterday have to be in very good condition for them to bring top value, sometimes the box and paperwork for a reel can be worth more at auction than the reel itself.

I once sold a Vom Hofe cardboard box in excellent condition for over $300.00, no paperwork just the empty box. A 10/0 Vom Hofe sold on eBay for a little over $2300. Here are some Fly Reels prices, $3000+ Vom Hofe, Bogdao #2 $3000, Walker model 1 $2250, Fin-Nor wedding cake $2249, an 1860 Bradford Boston Fly reel $577.50. Spinning Reels – Mitchell 410 w/box $970, Mitchell 500 “Duel” $550+, Penn 707 LH $450, ABU Cardinal #3 $415, a French and 2 Italian reels sold for $300. Spinning Rods 22 sold between $500-200.

Check value before you put it in the Garage Sale or call me if you don’t want to bother, I’ll gladly give you $5-10 for that old junk!