December Fishing in Western North Carolina

By J.E.B. Hall

December is often the most underrated month for trout fishing in Western North Carolina. While air and water temperatures are on the chilly side, they aren’t so low as to slow down the fishing. Anglers will find that focusing on the mid-day hours will yield the best bang for their buck.

While fish can still be caught both early and late, peak activity typically occurs while the sun is almost directly overhead. Once the sun drops low in the sky, long shadows form over the water, and both fish and insect activity begin to slow down. Fishing during colder weather often requires scaling down on the size of both flies and lures. For example, commonly used size ranges of flies will shift from sizes 14-16 to sizes 18-20. The same holds true for lures as well. Dropping down to lures in sizes 1/16 oz.-1/32 oz., or smaller, will draw more strikes.

December is also a great time to try micro marabou jigs for trout, which can weigh as little as 1/84 oz. These tiny jigs can be fished on both fly and spin tackle, but will require conventional anglers to use ultra light tackle, and a small float to reach the fish.

Musky fishing will also remain good in December. Anglers should focus on sections of the French Broad with numerous blow downs and deeper water. Given the drought conditions that the area has been facing in 2016, most motorized vessels will have extreme difficulty navigating the river. Canoes, fishing kayaks, and stand up paddle boards will allow Musky anglers to access the river in more places, and negotiate the shallow shoals and log jams with ease.

J.E.B. Hall is a full time fishing guide for Davidson River Outfitters in Pisgah Forest, NC. He is the author of The Southern Appalachian Fly Guide, and has contributed to a variety of magazines and blogs, including Southern Culture on the Fly and Fish Alaska Magazine.