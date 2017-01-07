December! What a great time for fishing!

Happy Holidays! What a great time for fishing! During December you should try to get out grouper trolling. Deep diving plugs like the Rapala Xrap 30 are the easy way to try this sport, but planers followed by 30 feet of 100 pound test and a Jimyjig sea Witch baited with a ballyhoo will usually produce more fish. Either way troll about 5 or 6 miles per hour in 20 to 30 feet of water. Be sure you fish at least 50 to 80 pound braid, and don’t slow down till your fish rises to the surface.

Mackerel will provide a lot of action. Troll small swimming plugs, spoons or white trolling lures. When you locate the mackerel, it is a lot more fun to anchor and change games. Once you get anchored, fire out the chum and rig your spinning rods with small white jigs or spoons. Long cast and fast retrieves will usually produce fast strikes. If the action is slow, add a live shrimp, small piece of shrimp or a strip of bait to the jig and slow down your retrieve. If the mackerel still won’t play, then switch to a black or brown long shank 1/0 to 3/0 hook and bait up with a small live shrimp or pilchard.

If we haven’t got you fishing yet, then throw in the fact that it is prime kite fishing time. Sailfish and dolphin will be the best action, with a spice of wahoo, tuna and maybe a cobia.

Be sure and tell your local tackle shop what you want for Christmas, then be sure and tell all your Santas which store to check with.

Merry Christmas,

Capt. Bouncer

www.captbouncer.com

CaptBouncer@bellsouth.net

(305) 439-2475