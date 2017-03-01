Get ready for a non-stop celebration at the Annual Deering Seafood Festival on the Bay, complete with delicious catch from the sea, celebrity chef cooking demos, fun-filled adventures for kids, Virgin Island stilt walkers, a Bahamian Junkanoo musical parade and on-going live entertainment.

Floridaâ€™s freshest fish and seafood are always the main event with area restaurants and caterers lining Seafood Alley.Â Past presenters include Golden Rule Seafood, Devon Seafood + Steak, Whole Foods Market, Rodbenders, Asian Fusion, Bistro Foly, Paella Party, Fancy Loaf, Incredible Fish and more. Acclaimed executive chefs host the much anticipated cooking demonstrations presented by Whole Foods Market under the big top tent in the courtyard.

The Seafood Festival offers entertainment for all ages; the Estateâ€™s Educational and Interpretive Staff operates Discovery Cove, where kids can experiment and explore. For the less intrepid, the Lilâ€™ Shrimp Kids Zone gets kids going with fun activities and healthy tastings and recipes for families. The Zone also offers unlimited play on inflatables, creative activities, and a kid-friendly menu when hunger strikes. On the main stage there is continuous live entertainment throughout the day. Around the Estate, on-going activities include the Pelican Skipper pontoon boat rides to Chicken Key, natural areas tours, and an Artist Lane with local artisansâ€™ unique creations.

For those wishing to pedal to the festival, a courtesy bike valet is offered through Green Mobility Network. Free car Park and Ride is also available at satellite locations with continuous shuttle-bus service to the Estate.

ADVANCE TICKETS ARE NOW AVAILABLE! Save $10Â when you purchase your tickets in advance online.

$15 for adults in advance / $25 for adults at the gate; $5 for childrenÂ (ages 4-14)

ClickÂ hereÂ to buy tickets!

Deering Estate Foundation Members get FREE ADMISSION!

Not a member? JoinÂ ONLINEÂ today or call 305-235-1668 ext. 224.