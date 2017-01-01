A Different Kind of Florida Fisherman

By Kevin McCarthy

Every Monday through Thursday a Fed Ex truck pulls up to Gulf Specimen Lab in Panacea, Fla. to take away a package for shipment to someplace in the world. It might be a package full of jellyfish or sea urchins or sponges. Scientists around the world who do not have easy access to waters as rich as the Gulf of Mexico have a difficult time obtaining such samples by themselves. And that’s where the staff of Gulf Specimen Lab comes in.

Knowing the Gulf really well from years of exploring it, they go out in their boats, collect the requested specimens, take them back to their lab, carefully package them, and send them off to labs in the United States, Canada, Europe, and even outer space for use on the Space Shuttle and International Space Station. All the while, the specimen collectors are very careful not to damage the coral and delicate ecosystems of the Gulf.

Begun in 1963 by a truly remarkable man, Jack Rudloe, the lab is an independent, non-profit organization that has engaged in mariculture, farming the depths of the sea, studying endangered species, and—maybe most importantly for future generations—opening up their facilities to thousands of school children in hopes of educating the youngsters and maybe inspiring some of them to study marine science as their career. Every year thousands of school children and more than 20,000 ordinary visitors visit the facility and probably come away with awe and admiration for what the lab has accomplished, as they examine hundreds of species of local invertebrates, sea turtles, algae and fish from the Gulf, including sharks.

The facility in Panacea, which is south of Tallahassee on the Gulf, is open at 222 Clark Drive most weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. For a modest entrance fee, a fee that goes to the maintenance of the many tanks of live sea animals, visitors can photograph, read about and marvel at the exhibits, and even touch and hold some of the live animals. The facility has knowledgeable staff and interns who are eager to share their knowledge and answer questions.

If you’re really lucky, you’ll get to meet and interact with the founder of the Lab, Jack Rudloe, author of fascinating books like “The Living Dock at Panacea,” “Potluck,” “Search for the Great Turtle Mother,” “The Erotic Ocean,” “The Wilderness Coast,” and—with his late wife, Anne—“Shrimp.” If you do meet the man, ask him about the influence of Nobel-Prize-winning author John Steinbeck on his own career. You’ll no doubt come away with an appreciation of a new kind of Florida fisherman: one who collects fish and other specimens for use in the fight against cancer and other terrible diseases.

Kevin McCarthy, the award-winning author of “North Florida Waterways” (2013 – available at amazon.com for $7), can be reached at ceyhankevin@gmail.com.