Dockside with the ChromaPop Blue Mirror

The Dockside sunglasses with ChromaPop lenses are great for the outdoor and water enthusiast. Crafted in Italy, the large fit/coverage and eight-base wrap-style frame provide ample sun coverage while eliminating side glare for use on or off the water. The addition of color enhancing and clarity defining ChromaPop polarized lenses reduces eye fatigue while optimizing a true color experience. Includes hydrophilic megol nose and temple pads that gently adhere to the face when reacting to perspiration and moisture so they won’t slip off the face. Also features out of sight spring hints, anti-reflective, and hydroleophobic lens coatings. Constructed of 53 percent bio-based Evolve frame material. MSRP $209.

ChromaPop Blue Mirror lenses are designed for the serious offshore waterman seeking to cut glare in bright light conditions and maximize fish spotting opportunities in open water environments. The Blue Mirror lens produces enhanced visuals amplifying colors in their natural state. Featuring an Anti-Reflective (A/R) mirror coating to eliminate back glare and hydroleophobic coating to repel water, dirt, and grease. ChromaPop lenses are engineered to optimize color and increase visual clarity by blocking light wave intersections that create color confusion for the brain, ultimately recognizing true color, faster, regardless of lens tint. The result: increased depth and detail of objects, while reducing eye fatigue.