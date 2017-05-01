Kiwanis Dolphin Days Fishing Tournament Enters 33rd Year

The Kiwanis Club of Homestead/South Dade is excited to announce its annual fundraising event is back for the 33rd year. The Kiwanis Dolphin Days Fishing Tournament will be held Father’s Day weekend June 15 and 17 and targets dolphin. The top angler will be awarded $5,000.

One of the longest-standing dolphin tournaments in south Florida, it benefits the Homestead/South Dade Kiwanis Foundation and its local youth and community organizations.

The major emphasis of the Kiwanis Foundation is “Kids Come First!” In keeping with that, kids fish free in the Dolphin Days Fishing Tournament.

The event kicks off Thursday, June 15 at the Mutineer Restaurant in Homestead. Anglers will finalize registration, pick up Island Brew fishing shirts and grab a Crook & Crook boat bucket filled with goodies. The event is free and open to the public and invites everyone to partake in a continuous raffle, silent auction and the exciting Engel Cooler giveaway filled with assorted spirits. Great drink specials and karaoke continue into the night.

Anglers fish the day away on Saturday, June 17 to see who can bring home the heaviest dolphin. Anglers, families, sponsors and the community are welcomed to Homestead Bayfront Park for the weigh-in and awards party. This free event will be filled with music, food and free beer from Islamorada Beer Company. Wait and see who will take home a prize from over $15,000 in awards and prizes being given away!

The Kiwanis Homestead/South Dade Chapter has raised over $1 million in charitable donations and scholarships since its inception in 1948. The Kiwanis Dolphin Days Fishing Tournament is the lead fundraiser for the Homestead/South Dade Kiwanis club.

Kiwanis International was founded in 1915 as a business-networking group and quickly changed its focus to service. Local chapters serve their communities and youth. Kiwanis members help feed the hungry, mentor the disadvantaged, develop youth as leaders, build playgrounds, host fundraisers and much more. Kiwanis is home to one of the largest youth service programs in the world. Each year, clubs sponsor nearly 150,000 service projects, complete more than 18.5 million hours in volunteer service and raise more than $100 million.

To get involved or donate, join the group’s weekly meetings on Wednesdays from noon to 1 p.m. at the Golden Corral restaurant at 33525 S Dixie Hwy, Florida City. Visit www.homesteadkiwanis.org or call 786-243-8745.

To learn more about the Dolphin Days Fishing Tournament and for fishing or sponsorship information, call 305-667-0399 or visit www.dolphindays.org.