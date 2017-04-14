Doug Johnson’s Reeling For Kids Saltwater Challenge

Doug Johnson’s Reeling For Kids Saltwater Challenge 

Win up to $5000, merchandise, trophies, and amazing experience, while supporting the Boys and Girls club of Alachua, by entering the Saltwater Challenge.

Please check out http://www.reelingforkids.com for more information on how to become a sponsor, tickets, categories, rules, prices,and more. You may also contact Emily Simmons for more information as well at 352-284-1377 or birdrack@windstream.net.

Also, remember to visit the Facebook page and like and follow us!
https://www.facebook.com/Reeling-for-Kids-Saltwater-Challenge-109292495758444/

 

