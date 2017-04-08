Drift Fishing Report: April 2017

by Sandra Schulz, Living On Island Time

Spring is here! This is my favorite time of the year. The weather is fabulous and our best season for fishing is upon us! Warmer water temperatures along with live bait in abundance helps with attracting a variety of species to our waters. This past month we have seen some nice cobia showing up on the drift, with some of the locals catching them up to 58lbs. Remember to look closely for while they are on the reel in, they can look like a shark in the water and you wouldn’t want to cut one loose by mistake.

We’ve also been getting a few king mackerel daily but no large schools yet. Mahi- mahi have also been prevalent, especially during those rough easterly winds. Mutton snapper size and bag limits have changed as of the first of the year from 16 inches to 18 inches overall and 5 per person per day. We’ve also, been catching some nice gray groupers, (keeper size) but unfortunately, it’s closed season until May 1st. Throughout this month, we should continue to see the cobia catch on the rise as well as some schools of blackfin tuna and king mackerels. Until next month… tight lines everyone!