Earth Day is April 22nd and is an annual event held worldwide to demonstrate support for environmental protection.

Ever wondered how Earth Day started? This observance arose from an interest in gathering national support for environmental issues. In 1970, San Francisco activist John McConnell and Wisconsin Senator Gaylord Nelson separately asked Americans to join in a grassroots demonstration. McConnell chose the spring equinox (March 21, 1970) and Nelson chose April 22.

Millions of people participated, and today Earth Day continues to be widely celebrated in more than 193 countries each year. The most common practice of celebration is to plant new trees for Earth Day.

Texas hosts one of the world’s largest green exhibitions for Earth Day. Earth Day Texas will be hosted Friday, April 21st through Sunday, April 23rd from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM at Fair Park, Dallas. There is no charge to attend this event.

There will be tons of exhibitors and lots of family friendly activities. Launching at Earth Day Texas this year is EarthxFilm. EarthxFilm’s showcases films and emerging media that explore conservation, climate change and the environment. To find out more about this event and schedule please visit their website at www.earthdaytx.org

