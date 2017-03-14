Eight reasons to attend Loggerhead Marinelife Center’s 14th Annual TurtleFest: Together We Can

If you know anything about South Florida, you know that people love food, festivals, fun and the beach. So, what’s the big deal about TurtleFest 2017? For one thing, it’s the 14th year that Loggerhead Marinelife Center will host the festival. Secondly, it’s going to be a zero-waste event (don’t worry, there will be sweet reusable bottles for sale) and it will focus on the simple ways we can all care for our world oceans. Read on for eight more reasons to attend this awesome seaside festival!

TurtleFest is Palm Beach County’s largest ocean conservation festival

Sure, you can go to plenty of festivals in the county, but there’s only one that solely celebrates the world oceans, and that’s TurtleFest. The free event welcomes over 10,000 people throughout the day for ocean-inspired activities, games, educational presentations, live music, craft beer and food and more. So, mark your calendars for March 25 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Loggerhead Park in Juno Beach, just across from the Atlantic Ocean.

It’s FREE

Not kidding here. You won’t pay a dime to get in. That means you’ll have more money to browse and buy from tons of awesome local and conservation-minded vendors, who are loaded with great stuff from art to handmade jewelry and everything in between. Not to mention, you can also check out LMC’s coastal-inspired gift store. Free parking and shuttle is also available at FPL in Juno Beach.

Live music

Where else can you hear awesome local and national bands for free? With something for the whole family (think the Resolvers meets Sylvan Esso meets Reel Big Fish meets – okay, you get it) you’ll be singing and dancing all day long. And get this – TFest announced their lineup: Jahfé, Fireside Prophets, Del Pelson and The People Upstairs. They’ll also have the Maltz Jupiter Theatre and Jupiter Academy perform. We suggest bringing a few fruit-flavored lozenges and some comfortable shoes. 🙂

Craft beer & food

Like lasagna? Fan of traditional festival food? How about local IPAs? TFest will have it all, including popcorn, burritos and gyros, veggie wraps, salads, bruschetta and more. Of course, if you’re anything like me you may feel a little guilty afterwards, even with all the good, clean food options. Never fear. Work off those carbs with some yoga (yes, there will be three yoga sessions at the festival) or get a head start by joining one of the pre-event beach clean-up sessions that morning.

Social media

Guests who plan on spending the entire day at TurtleFest can recharge at LMC’s Conservation & Media Tent. Share your TFest photos on social media (and check out what others are saying on feed screens) for fun or a chance to win sweet raffle prizes every hour, charge your phone and stroll around the tent to check out all the different conservation projects in which LMC is involved. Speaking of…

Conservation activities

You might be a seasoned conservationist or new to the green game, but if you’ve always wanted to know how to take better care of our environment or even learn about LMC’s conservation projects, this is your day. In the Conservation & Media Tent, you’ll find conservation-inspired and ocean-friendly activities for kids and adults, while learning about simple ways to care of our planet. It’s why the theme of the festival is Together We Can. And here’s a did you know – all products used will be reusable or compostable at the festival. Plus, a portion of the debris collected at the morning beach clean-ups will be sorted, displayed and used to create a beautiful and thought-provoking art mosaic.

You’ll “sea” turtles

When you attend TurtleFest, you’ll get up close and personal with the Center’s sea turtle patients in the outdoor sea turtle recovery yard. And, you’ll be supporting their mission of ocean and sea turtle conservation. Don’t forget to bring your best game face for a #seaturtleselfie!

You can join a poster contest

Test your art skills and show what TurtleFest 2017 – Together We Can mean to you! It’s open to folks of all ages. Just submit your poster by March 2 and theme the poster around sea turtle & ocean conservation and “Together We Can.” The winner will have their design turned into an official TurtleFest 2017 poster, and LMC will recognize the winner at TFest, on social media channels and with an LMC Gift Store gift card. How cool is that?

I could go on, but then this would become a book. We know there are plenty of other fun activities for the whole family, so you’ll just have to come see for yourself what the fuss is about!

For more information and a full schedule of events, visit

www.marinelife.org/turtlefestand check out LMC’s social media pages for updates and details.

If you’re interested in sponsoring TurtleFest, contact Veronica Clinton, development manager at vclinton@marinelife.orgor (561) 627-8280 ext. 103. For those interested in being a vendor at TurtleFest email Amanda Moore, marketing & communications coordinator, at amoore@marinelife.org.