Enigma Rods- Setting New Standard

Central Florida based Enigma Fishing is setting a new standard for reasonably priced bass tournament grade casting and spinning rods. Company Owner and tournament angler Jesse Tacoronte says he is very excited about the newest series of rods that are ready for shipping and delivery. Raising the bar on both price point and performance, every aspect of the HTP Titanium Casting Rods were designed with extreme attention to detail. These highperformance tournament level rods are designed with premium, ultralight Japanese Toray Carbon proprietary blend blanks. The HPT rods were designed and tested with input from professional anglers such as 3-time Bassmaster Elite Series Angler of the Year, Aaron Martens.

Enigma Fishing customizes and precision balances each individual HPT rod to be ultra-functional, exceptionally beautiful and tailored to exacting actions and specifications demanded by today’s tournament anglers. All rods feature premium American Tackle components, including the multi-award winning MicroWave Line Control System which increases casting distance and accuracy. The blank-through reel seats offers finger-to-blank contact for unparalleled sensitivity and offers incredible ergonomics and palmable comfort, while further reducing weight. Premium cork grips balance out each rod perfectly! Enigma Fishing’s new HPT series features a sleek black rod blank, cork handles, stylish purple wraps and chrome accents. Delivering technique-specific performance second-to none, the all new HPT series raises the bar for all others!

Enigma Fishing also has a completely new In-Shore Saltwater Series that will be hitting the market place at end of February or early March for the saltwater anglers, Jesse mentioned that they’re are as good or better than the HPT series and he can’t wait to get them in the hands of redfish tournament anglers. Visit www.Enigmafishing.com for more info or to place your order today!