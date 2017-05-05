Fantini wins Backcountry Fishing Association April tournament

A field of 45 boats fished the Backcountry Fishing Association’s fourth tournament of the 2017 season on April 1 in Fort Pierce under calm and sunny conditions.

For the second consecutive month, solo angler Andy Fantini won first place, taking home $742 for his 9.7-pound snook and 3.51-pound trout. The team of Zack Foltz and James Turner took second place for their 6.29-pound trout and 3.31-pound redfish, taking home $445.20, plus the duo won the big trout Calcutta of $210. Third place was won by Monty Peters and T.J. Keifer, earning them $297 for a 1.92-pound trout and a 5.71-pound snook. Fourth place overall went to Brandon Miller and Joe McGlynn for a 7.33-pound snook. Fifth place and the snook Calcutta of $170 went to Jeremy Glass and Chris Bowen with a 6.70-pound snook. The April redfish Calcutta of $140 went to Ian McPherson and Tony Vercillo for a 3.57-pound redfish.

The Backcountry Fishing Association is an artificial lure only tournament series, which will wind up with a two-day Classic in October for the chance to win a 14-foot Billfish Boatworks skiff, motor and trailer. The next tournament is scheduled for May 6, 2017.

For more information, visit Backcountry Fishing Association on Facebook.