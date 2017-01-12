Featured South Carolina Manufacturer – Oct 16

Featured South Carolina Manufacturer

South Carolina is home to a thriving industry. According to the last economic impact study conducted in 2011, anglers in South Carolina spent nearly $700 million dollars on fishing-related products and trips. The new study, due to be out soon, will certainly show in excess of a billion dollar impact to our state’s economy by the fishing and boating industry. South Carolina has become a major player in the manufacturing of boating and fishing products. Numerous manufacturers of boats, bait and outdoor clothing and gear are all thriving in South Carolina, and their brands are national leaders in their industries. This month, Coastal Angler Magazine is beginning a series on local companies making a big splash in the fishing and boating world. October’s featured company is Freeman Boatworks located on James Island.

Billy Freeman was raised on the creeks and ocean of Charleston, South Carolina. An avid offshore angler, his passion for boats and boat building was ignited as a teen. Billy worked on, developed and pondered the benefits of numerous mono hull and catamaran designs. The catamaran hull offered the ride for which he was looking, but it was slow and poor performing in many sea states, as it tended to yaw, chatter and pitch side to side in following seas. At the time, Billy had a Manta 24. While it was significantly better than his previous mono hulls and cats, he felt there was still room for improvement. Billy knew fellow anglers around the country wanted a fast, comfortable, stable ride but didn’t like the slow speeds, poor handling in certain conditions, and poor curb appeal of some of the catamarans.

“YOU SHOULD NOT HAVE TO CHOOSE BETWEEN COMFORT AND PERFORMANCE. OUR BOATS ARE QUICK, HANDLE LIKE A DREAM IN ALL SEA STATES, AND THE RIDE IS SECOND TO NONE.” Billy Freeman

Billy knew there was a better way, and his passion grew into a vision and a dream. He took all the negatives and utilized the positives of his Manta and, with a clean sheet of paper, designed the 33 Freeman. The first hull was a huge success. The Venice Louisiana charter fleet, a group of hardcore offshore anglers that fishes 200-plus days a year and demands performance from a boat and comfort for their clients, latched onto the design, the speed, the huge deck, and the superior fishing of the 33 Freeman. Charter after charter, sea trial after sea trial, the Freeman catamarans have converted numerous mono hull owners looking for a better ride, as well as catamaran owners seeking improved handling and speed.

In April 2008, the company relocated to 1750 Signal Point Road in Charleston, South Carolina to a 13,000 square-foot facility. In April of 2011, they added an additional 17,000 square feet to expand their growing business. It is currently a 30,000 square-foot facility that will allow them to grow into an already promising future.

Most recently, Freeman delivered the first Freeman 42LR.The 42LR has raised the bar even higher with features that are unmatched in its category. The Freeman 42LR covers the full gamut of what anglers are looking for in an offshore boat with its speed, style, comfort, durability and fishability. The 42LR adds to an already impressive fleet of models, ranging from 29 to 37 feet, which offer the same high-quality and attention to details as the new 42LR. You can check out the full Freeman Boatworks line at http://www.freemanboatworks.com.

We thank the fine folks at Freeman Boatworks for a great tour and for the opportunity to highlight the impact that locally-owned companies are having on our state.